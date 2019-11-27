No Man’s Sky Synthesis Update Introduces Ship Salvage Mechanics, Several Improvements

A new No Man's Sky update is releasing tomorrow on all platforms, introducing new gameplay mechanics and a lot of improvements.

The No Man's Sky Synthesis update will introduce new Ship Salvage mechanics which will allow, among other things, to upgrade the class of starships that have not yet reached S-Class.

Final Fantasy VII Remake New Video Details Aerith’s New Tempest Special Attack

SHIP SALVAGE Introduced a new ship salvaging mechanic. Visit the ship salvage module at a space station to perform a number of ship operations, including salvaging a ship for scrap.

Scrap includes valuable products, new technologies and an inventory augmentation, allowing the expansion of another starship’s inventory.

Starship inventories can also be upgraded for a significant amount of units.

The starship outfitting station also has the ability to upgrade the class of starships that are not yet S-Class. This upgrade requires a significant amount of nanites.

Terrain Edition, Multi-Tools and more are also getting improved.

TERRAIN EDITING Significantly optimised the Terrain Manipulator for smoother planetary editing.

Improved the visual effects when editing terrain with the Terrain Manipulator.

Added a flattening mode to the Terrain Manipulator to allow quick and easy flattening of a large area.

Added a ‘Restore’ mode to the Terrain Manipulator, allowing edits to be undone and the terrain restored to its previous state.

Edits made using the Terrain Manipulator within the bounds of a base are now protected in the same way as edits made by base parts, preventing them from being removed by further editing outside the base.

Fixed a number of issues where protected base part edits were being used up by things that did not need protection, causing bases to run out of available terrain edits too early.

Fixed a range of issues that made using the Terrain Manipulator difficult in VR.

The No Man's Sky Synthesis update also introduces improvements and fixes to Base Building

BASE BUILDING Significantly optimised freighter base building to increase the complexity limit, allowing more parts to be placed.

Optimised a number of standard base building parts, allowing more objects to be placed within the complexity limit.

Improved the accuracy of suggested snap points when placing base parts.

Improved the clarity and contrast of the base building part preview holograms.

Faded out the holograms of suggested snapping locations when placing base parts.

Added a range of new triangular basic building parts, opening a wide range of building possibilities.

Added an automatic harvester interaction to the Bio-Dome, allowing all plants to be collected at once.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause freighter bases to be reset to the default layout when summoning a freighter in a system that already had other freighters.

Fixed an issue that caused powered doors not to work even when powered.

Fixed an issue that caused decals to be invisible when viewed as a preview hologram.

Fixed an issue that limited some parts to snap rotation, preventing them from being smoothly rotated.

Fixed an issue where snapping audio would play repeatedly when placing base parts.

Fixed an issue on PC that caused the tip for how to scale/rotate parts to be wrong.

Fixed an issue that could occasionally prevent any objects being placed in a freighter base.

Fixed an issue affecting pre-Beyond saves that could cause their storage containers to stop working.

Fixed an issue that caused corridor pieces not to transmit power to parts placed within them.

Fixed a number of audio and snapping issues with the Terrarium and Aquarium base parts.

Fixed an issue that made plants difficult to place within planters and Bio Domes.

Improved the snapping of the fleet command rooms.

Fixed an issue that caused specialist terminals (Overseer, Scientist, etc) from snapping correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused the Light Table to be hard to position inside a base.

Fixed an issue where predators would attack players using the Building Camera.

Reduced the cost of building biofuel generators and solar panels.

Reduced the costs of several base parts, including the Base Computer, underwater rooms, Short-Range Teleporters, core rooms and basic pieces.

Moved the Short-Range Teleporter and its cabling to the appropriate technology groups in the Build Menu.

Fixed an issue that caused missing geometry when building foundations for Cuboid Rooms.

Fixed an issue that caused the roof hatch to be missing when building a ladder in a Cuboid Room.

Fixed an issue that prevented Cuboid Roof pieces from snapping correctly to Cuboid Rooms.

Added a plug socket to the Standing Lights, allowing them to be powered.

Fixed an issue that caused missing or bad icons to display in the mineral and gas extractor UIs.

Improved the camera when interacting with the Supply Depot.

Fixed a collision issue with the Gold Blob statue.

Removed Shutter Doors from the Construction Research Unit as these parts are no longer functional.

Removed Large Power Doors from the Construction Research Unit as these were not intended to exist as a placeable object.

Coloured lights now have specific individual names, so they are more clearly identifiable.

Fixed a number of VR-only issues with using the advanced rotational tools for base parts.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to delete a fleet command room that they were inside, plunging them into deep space.

Fixed an issue that could cause bases to appear slightly tilted when constructed on moons.

The No Man's Sky UI is also getting improvements.

INVENTORY / UI REFINEMENTS Items can now be picked up and dropped onto a piece of technology to repair or install it.

When moving items around the inventory, dropping an item onto another item will now cause them to swap positions.

When charging a piece of technology, it is now possible to adjust the size of the stack being used.

When transferring items to other players, it is now possible to adjust the size of the stack being sent.

Hazard protection upgrades that are not relevant to the current environment are now hidden from the quick recharge menu.

Increased the amount of available storage in a Storage Container from 5 to 20 slots.

Allowed Storage Containers to be given custom names.

The Galactic Trade Terminal interaction now opens directly to the shop interface.

Improved the clarity of the positive and negative percentages on the shop interface.

Shop amounts now wrap, so that selecting an amount smaller than 1 will wrap around to the max stack size.

On PC, enabled the adjustment of shop amounts with keys.

Fixed an issue that caused shop items to reorder themselves unexpectedly while buying and selling.

The Exosuit backpack displayed in the UI now matches the players’ chosen backpack customisations.

Increased the speed at which dialog text prints out if players choose to skip the dialog.

Unified many of the background colours for product icons so that colours correspond to the broad function or purpose of the product.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to accidentally change subinventory if interaction buttons were mapped to the same key as an inventory toggle (for example, cycling to another inventory when attempting to analyse a geode).

Repeated interactions with Traveller Iteration Ares now use a short form of the conversation, to make batch hand-ins faster.

The stat bars displayed when viewing a starship have been tweaked so that they better reflect the true status of the ship’s base stats and upgrades.

The popup for weapons installed in the starship show the peak potential damage for that weapon, accounting for all installed upgrades.

The Space Station Cartographer has been changed to use the full trade interface, allowing players to buy as many charts as they like, as well as choosing specific charts.

When collecting items, they will now be added to any preexisting stacks if those stacks are in the Cargo inventory.

Fixed an issue that prevented some gathered resources from being stored in the cargo inventory, causing the inventory to be reported as full when it was not.

Fixed an issue that caused items to be lost when transferring partial stacks to an inventory with a different stack limit.

Fixed an issue that could close the refiner UI when changing stack sizes.

Fixed an issue that prevented the correct currency from displaying in the top left when using various research/unlock UIs such as the Construction Research Unit.

Improved the display of the Currency Received alerts.

Improved the information in the Analysis Visor when looking at other player’s ships.

Fixed an issue that prevented the correct Analysis Visor information from displaying when used on the Space Station or Space Anomaly.

When collecting rewards from an expedition, the ‘Inventory Full’ message now makes it more clear which inventory is full.

Increased the padding between the start and end of a sentence when text wraps around.

The Catalogue now uses the full popup detail, showing the stats and requirements of products and technologies.

You can find the remaining changes getting introduced by the new No Man's Sky update tomorrow on the game's official website.

No Man's Sky is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.