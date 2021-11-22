No Halo Infinite Campaign Armor Unlocks, a Fresh Datamine Suggests

A new Halo Infinite campaign datamine suggests that players won’t be able to unlock new armor pieces by playing the game’s campaign mode.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer experience is now available across Xbox platforms and PC, and early impressions suggest that fans are having a blast with it. In multiplayer, players can customize the appearance of their Spartan through emblems and various armor pieces. Unfortunately, most of the new armor pieces are locked behind a paywall, and from the looks of it, those hoping that new pieces could be unlocked by playing through the upcoming campaign mode could end up somewhat disappointed.

On Twitter, user “Chaz The Jackal” posted a list of Mjolnir armor unlocks from Infinite’s campaign mode, but none of these seems to be actual armor pieces. Based on this datamine, players will only be able to unlock emblems, armor coatings, vehicle coatings, and a stance by playing the campaign.

Hahahahaha were you guys expecting armor pieces for campaign unlocks??? Lol lmao pic.twitter.com/Z9yzJNrDoJ — Chaz The Jackal (@ChazJackal) November 21, 2021

Of course, armor pieces can still be unlocked in the non-free-to-play multiplayer version, but some expected that various pieces could also be unlocked through the campaign mode. If this new datamine is legit, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

The Halo Infinite campaign mode launches next month on December 8th across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. As covered last week, the campaign’s co-op mode won’t release until May 2022 at the earliest.

“At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3”, 343 Industries' Joseph Staten said. “Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can't commit to any hard dates right now, because as we're seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.”