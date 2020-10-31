Halo Infinite Content Is Next to Complete, Insider Says; Fully Expects a 2021 Release Despite Leadership Reshuffle

343 Industries has more or less completed the content for Halo Infinite, according to well-known Microsoft insider ‘Klobrille’.

Some days ago, it was confirmed that Halo Infinite had lost yet another director. Last year, creative director Tim Longo left the studio, after which Chris Lee was appointed the new director on the game. Fast forward one year, however, and Lee announced that he would be stepping back from the game’s development as well.

“I have stepped back from Infinite and I am looking at future opportunities”, Lee wrote. “I believe in the team and am confident they will deliver a great game and now is a good time for me to step away.”

Halo Infinite was slated for a release alongside the Xbox Series X|S next month, but Microsoft and 343 Industries decided to delay the title to 2021 earlier this year. With another creative director now having stepped back, the Halo community has expressed concern over the game’s development. If Klobrille is to be believed, however, fans shouldn’t be worried as the content for the game is next to complete, and he fully expects to highly-anticipated Xbox title to release next year.

The game is more or less content complete. They can fully focus on the technical aspects now. I absolutely do expect Halo Infinite to be released 2021. — Klobrille (@klobrille) October 30, 2020

The insider also has something to say about the recent appointment of Halo veteran Joseph Staten as campaign project lead on Infinite.

If there is one thing I learned when covering gaming, it's that *details* matter. Joe has not the task to rework Halo Infinite or anything close to that scale. He is helping to *ship* that part of the game. I trust Joe and Pierre Hintze to bring it home.https://t.co/3rHikhyX7R — Klobrille (@klobrille) October 30, 2020

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Staten will be the one replacing Chris Lee as creative director, but there’s no official word from either Microsoft or 343 Industries on this.

“I'm thrilled to join @Halo to help them ship Halo Infinite”, Staten wrote back in August. “As the project lead for the Infinite Campaign, I will be supporting the team's existing, great leaders and empowering them to do their best work.”

Halo Infinite is now scheduled for a release next year. We’ll update as soon as more info on the title comes in.