Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Won’t Release Until May 2022 at the Earliest

Halo Infinite campaign co-op and Forge mode have been pushed back from their announced release window, 343 Industries confirmed.

Speaking with Eurogamer, 343 Industries' Joseph Staten confirmed that the extension of Season 1 to May 2022 ended up pushing back the release of campaign co-op, which was scheduled to launch in Season 2. This is still the target, according to Staten, but things can change and they are not ready to commit to any date at the time.

At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3. Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can't commit to any hard dates right now, because as we're seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.

While they cannot commit to any date, 343 Industries is still committed to launching campaign co-op and Forge Mode in Halo Infinite at some point.

It's going to be a constant challenge to address some of those bigger rocks that I know players have completely legitimate feedback about. But we've got a couple big things that we still have to deliver to fans: campaign co-op and our Forge toolset are really big promises that we've made that we need to make good on.

Halo Infinite launches on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on December 8th. The game's multiplayer has been released earlier this week.