Nioh PlayStation 5 Remaster Display Options, Graphics Improvements, DualSense Support Detailed
Nioh, the first entry in the series developed by Team Ninja, is getting remastered on PlayStation 5 next month, and a new preview shared online has revealed some additional details on this new version of the game.
Japanese website GameSpark shared today a new preview of The Nioh Collection, focusing mostly on the first entry in the series, which is the game that is getting improved the most on PlayStation 5. The preview highlights how load times are extremely quick, and players will be able to get back into the action around 3 seconds after their death.
The preview also confirmed additional details on the Nioh Remastered display options. The game will feature a 4K Mode, which will make the game run at 60 FPS, 2160p resolution, a 120 FPS mode, which will make the game run at 1080 resolution, and a PlayStation 5 standard mode. This final mode will keep the resolution down to 1080p but it will feature improvements to shadows, better screen space reflections quality, and higher model detail. In this mode, the game will run at 60 FPS.
The GameSpark preview also touches upon Nioh 2 Remastered briefly, confirming that the only improvement included in the remaster is an increase in model texture resolution.
Speaking of the Nioh Remastered DualSense features, GameSpark confirmed adaptive triggers for using the bow and rifle and haptics support for several combat actions. These features can also be turned off.
The Nioh Collection launches on PlayStation 5 on February 5th. Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition will also release on Steam on the same day.
- Defy Death and Unleash your Darkness. In this expansive collection, journey through Sengoku-era Japan to face nightmarish foes and legendary warriors in blisteringly fast hardcore combat.
- Master the way of the samurai in Nioh, then unleash your inner darkness in Nioh 2 – each expertly remastered and enhanced for PS5.
- Discover the complete Nioh saga with all six major expansions included. Battle the Yokai threat at a targeted 120fps* with ultra-fast load times. (*gameplay at 120fps requires a compatible monitor that can support this feature)
Products mentioned in this post
USD 9.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter