Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple DLC Footage Showcases First Mission, Splitstaff Weapon and More; Update 1.11 Detailed
New Nioh 2: The Tengu's Disciple footage emerged online, showcasing the new content hitting the game very soon.
The new footage, shared by Famitsu, showcases the very first mission of the new Nioh 2 DLC, new enemies, the new Splitstaff weapon, and more. You can check out the footage below.
On a related note, a new Nioh 2 update is launching today, as reported by Twitter user BlackKite introducing new free content as well as support for The Tengu's Disciple DLC:
The following will be added to Nioh 2 as free update, regardless of whether you bought DLC or not:
-A new hack'n'slash mode where you clear scroll missions to get equipment, can also get other users' scrolls with multiplayer
-More parts added for avatar creation
-Yokai Shift enhancements
-Option to continue after failing co-op stages
-Option to change the motion for entering hot springs (mentioned orally)
and more
The previous major Nioh 2 update, update 1.09, introduced 9 new missions, which are unlocked through story progression, as well as the Maniki Armor set, released to commemorate the game selling 1 million copies and a Photo Mode.
Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out our review.
When looking back at how ambitious the first Nioh was, playing through Nioh 2 feels like a more polished experience, offering new tools to play with and enemies to slay. This could be the start of a brand new samurai Souls series and I would be all for it. If you loved the first Nioh, there's more than enough reason to pick up a katana and embrace your inner yokai.
