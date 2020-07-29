Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple DLC Footage Showcases First Mission, Splitstaff Weapon and More; Update 1.11 Detailed

New Nioh 2: The Tengu's Disciple footage emerged online, showcasing the new content hitting the game very soon.

The new footage, shared by Famitsu, showcases the very first mission of the new Nioh 2 DLC, new enemies, the new Splitstaff weapon, and more. You can check out the footage below.

On a related note, a new Nioh 2 update is launching today, as reported by Twitter user BlackKite introducing new free content as well as support for The Tengu's Disciple DLC:

The following will be added to Nioh 2 as free update, regardless of whether you bought DLC or not:

-A new hack'n'slash mode where you clear scroll missions to get equipment, can also get other users' scrolls with multiplayer

-More parts added for avatar creation -Yokai Shift enhancements

-Option to continue after failing co-op stages

-Option to change the motion for entering hot springs (mentioned orally)

and more

The previous major Nioh 2 update, update 1.09, introduced 9 new missions, which are unlocked through story progression, as well as the Maniki Armor set, released to commemorate the game selling 1 million copies and a Photo Mode.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out our review.