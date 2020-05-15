Nioh 2 1.09 Update Adds New Missions, Photo Mode, Addresses Stuttering Issues and More

A new Nioh 2 free update has been released online, introducing new content to the game as well as performance improvements and more.

The 1.09 update introduces 9 new missions which are unlocked by progressing through the game. The update also introduces the Maniki Armor set, released to commemorate the game selling 1 million copies worldwide since release, and a Photo Mode that will help players take some beautiful screenshots.

No Straight Roads Confirmed For Nintendo Switch, Xbox One; Switch Exclusive Features Detailed

The Nioh 2 1.09 update also introduces some balance tweaks as well as plenty of bug fixes, including fixes for stuttering issues and more. English notes have yet to be shared, but you can check out the Japanese notes on the game's official website.

On a related note, the Official PlayStation Blog provided today some new details on the Nioh 2 DLC that will be released in the coming months.

There will be new storylines, new yokai, ferocious new bosses, Guardian Spirits, new skills, fresh armor and a new weapon that alters the performance of skills outside of set stances. On top of all that, new difficulty levels and end-game content will be added to allow the campaign to grow longer, giving you guys even more content to start your summer gaming adventures!

Nioh 2 is a worthy continuation for the series, introducing new gameplay mechanics to create a very polished experience, although not particularly innovative.

When looking back at how ambitious the first Nioh was, playing through Nioh 2 feels like a more polished experience, offering new tools to play with and enemies to slay. This could be the start of a brand new samurai Souls series and I would be all for it. If you loved the first Nioh, there's more than enough reason to pick up a katana and embrace your inner yokai.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.