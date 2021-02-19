Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition New Video Highlights DLSS Improvements
A new Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the improvements brought by NVIDIA DLSS support.
Like we have seen for pretty much all titles that support NVIDIA's technology, the game benefits greatly from DLSS, providing a slightly better image quality than native 4K resolution. You can check out the comparison video put together by Bang4BuckPC Gamer below.
As Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition still suffers from performance issues, which have been partially fixed with a previous update, the addition of NVIDIA DLSS support is extremely welcome to make the game run smoother while looking great. Not counting these technical issues, and the lack of mouse and keyboard button prompts Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is an excellent action role-playing game series, one of the best released in recent years.
With a huge amount of content and a tightly designed action role-playing challenging experience, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is a game that can keep those willing to delve deep into its gameplay systems engaged for hundreds of hours. Despite some issues, like incorrect button prompts for mouse and keyboard controls, optimization problems and visuals not much improved over the PlayStation 4 release, the PC version is a solid port that's worth your money, especially if you have the system capable of taking advantage of exclusive features like Ultrawide resolutions.
Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam. The game is also available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.
Experience the thrill of taking on hordes of fearsome yokai in a battle to the death in this brutal masocore Action RPG. Create your own original protagonist and embark on an adventure that will take you through devastated locales across Japan during the Sengoku period.
Much like the previous title which garnered much praise from fans and critics alike, Nioh 2 contains an original profound story surrounding military commanders from the Sengoku period. However, Nioh 2 goes above and beyond its predecessor by including the new Yokai Shift ability which allows the protagonist to utilize new powerful forms to defeat even the most formidable yokai in battle. New to Nioh 2, your enemies can now create a Dark Realm which raises the stakes of battle and creates new challenges for your protagonist to overcome. We hope you enjoy conquering fearsome monsters as you unleash your darkness in the world of Nioh 2.
