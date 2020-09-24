Nioh 2 Darkness in the Capital Expansion to Release Next Month; New Screenshots Shared

The next Nioh 2 expansion will be released next month, Sony confirmed today on the Official PlayStation Blog.

The new DLC, called Darkness in the Capital, will be released worldwide on October 15th. It will feature new storylines as well as new bosses, new Yokai, new Guardian Spirits, a new weapon type, and more.

Darkness in the Capital features new storylines, overwhelmingly powerful new bosses, tricky new Yokai, new Guardian Spirits, skills, Ninjutsu, Onmyo Magic and Soul Cores. And to top it all off, this new chapter will present electrifying new armor sets and a weapon that fans of hand-to-hand combat will surely relish.

Some story details on the new Nioh 2 DLC expansion have also been revealed today.

In order to unravel the mysteries surrounding the history of the Sohayamaru, our protagonist ventures to Kyoto City and discovers a shrine furnished with an old worn-out box. Upon inspection, the Sohayamaru once again shines brilliantly and the protagonist is whisked away to the middle of the Heian Period, landing in an ancient version of the capital. Contrary to its name “Heian Palace,” which means peace and tranquility, ancient Kyoto was terrorized by countless Yokai during this time period. However, there existed many heroes who were brave enough to oppose these demons. Among them were the most preeminent demon slayer and the strongest sorcerer in history, along with their subordinates and colleagues fighting at their side. Our protagonist joins forces with these famous heroes in order to quell the unrest and destruction caused by the Yokai hordes, while learning more about the connections between an even more distant past and the present time period from which they came.









Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The Darkness in the Capital DLC launches on October 15th.