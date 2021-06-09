The Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.3 has been pulled due to network connectivity issues, Nintendo confirmed today.

The Japanese company confirmed on its official Japanese Support Twitter profile that consoles that have been updated to the new firmware may have trouble accessing online features. The company is currently working on a fix but hasn't announced when this fix will become available.

Currently, we are temporarily suspending the distribution of system version 12.0.3 of Nintendo Switch. If you are using the main unit that has been updated to 12.0.3, we have confirmed that network connection may not be possible depending on the environment. We are currently considering a response, so we are very sorry but please wait for the follow-up report.

Additionally, some users may have issues using a micro SDXC card if they have never used one and updated their Nintendo Switch to the 12.0.3 firmware. This is due to how using an SDXC card for the first time with the console requires an additional update.

We have also confirmed that even if you try to use the microSDXC card for the first time with the 12.0.3 updated main unit, the main unit update is not completed and the microSDXC card cannot be used. Please wait for the follow-up report on this as well.

The Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.3 does not introduce any major feature, as the patch notes only mention the general system stability improvements. According to datamined information, the firmware was meant to address an issue that some were experiencing while trying to access the eShop.

