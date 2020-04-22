Nintendo Releases Nintendo Switch System Update 10.0.1 After Last Week’s Major Update; Packs General System Stability Improvements

After last week’s major firmware update 10.0.0, Nintendo has now rolled out Nintendo Switch System Update 10.0.1.

The 10.0.0 system update added new features to Nintendo’s hybrid platform, including controller button remapping, new Animal Crossing-themed user icons, and a news bookmark feature. Interestingly, however, the firmware update also included some undocumented changes, and apparently, support for a new console model.

Fast forward one week and Nintendo has now deployed another firmware update for the Switch – system update 10.0.1.

As with most system updates from Nintendo, the patch notes are minimal and once again only mention general system stability improvements. Since numerous players did report various issues following last week’s update, including controller drifting, we’re pretty sure that this new system update fixes some of these reported issues. On the Nintendo Reddit, users are reporting that the performance of the eShop has been somewhat improved, but we can't verify this just yet.

Although minimal, we’ve included the release notes for the new firmware update nonetheless:

Nintendo Switch System Update 10.0.1 Release Notes Ver. 10.0.1 (Released April 21, 2020) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now (if you can get your hands on one).