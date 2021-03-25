Nintendo Switch Pro New SoC Should Improve Resolution and Performance of Older Games – Rumor

The new Nintendo Switch Pro model will be powered by a new SoC which is rumored not only to introduce NVIDIA DLSS support but apparently also improvements to resolution and performance for older games.

Speaking on the ResetEra forums, NateDrake, who talked about the new console supporting DLSS before this week's Bloomberg report, revealed today that the new console's SoC should provide a boost to resolution and performance for older games, depending on how the game is coded. He also reiterated that handheld mode will see a considerable improvement.

The new SoC should provide a boost to older games in the form of resolution and fps -- depending on how the game is coded.

NateDrake also commented on the Nintendo Switch Pro DLSS support, saying that he's only heard of support for docked mode, but he can't dismiss portable DLSS due to lack of a clear confirmation or dismissal.

I've only heard docked. Can't dismiss portable DLSS. But it isn't something I have any clear confirmation or dismissal of.

The new Nintendo Switch Pro has become one of the worst-kept gaming secrets of the past few months, but it seems like Nintendo isn't going to announce the new console anytime soon. According to NateDrake, the console is going to be revealed during the next Fiscal Year for a 2022 release.

I do believe it'll be announced the coming FY. The plan was to release this year, but I suspect it'll be delayed into 2022. Delays can, and will, continue to be an every changing variable in figuring out when we'll hear about it and see it.

