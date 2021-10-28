The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Comparison Video Highlights Higher Resolution and Missing Features on Nintendo Switch

A new Zelda: Ocarina of Time comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the new version of the game available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack and the original release.

The new video, shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the Switch version looks significantly worse than the original, despite an increased resolution. Among the issues are texture and shadows issues, lighting not displayed correctly in open environments, an emulation error that affects fog, and others.

Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (PS4) Review – Heart of the Cards

- The resolution of the emulation on Switch is 960x720p. I do not know why it does not reach 1080p, but it is a considerable increase over the 240p of the N64.

- FPS is also kept at 20fps with some sttutering moments on Switch.

- There are some issues with filtering textures and shadows not displaying correctly.

- The fog has an emulation error, causing the fog to be near the character when it should be far away. This error occurs because Nintendo has used the Japanese version for emulation.

- Due to the above, general lighting also suffers problems to display correctly in open environments.

- Switch has lost his reflections in one of the most popular battles in the game due to the use of Japanese rom. In fact, these reflections play an important role in understanding what happens in such combat.

- The LOD and the drawing distance have not been modified. With the increase in resolution, these deficiencies become more visible.

- The worst thing about the Switch version is the input lag. Some battles like the boss of the forest temple get quite tedious.

- Disappointing results considering that we are talking about emulating a 1998 game. Currently there are other devices that emulate Nintendo 64 much better.

The Zelda: Ocarina of Time, alongside other Nintendo 64 games, is now available on Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. More information on the new membership can be found on Nintendo's official website.