Yuzu Nintendo Switch Emulator Massive Performance Improvements Showcased In New Video

The Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu has been making excellent progress lately, allowing PC owners to enjoy many of the console's exclusive releases. All the latest improvements, which include performance enhancements as well as emulation improvements for very popular games, are showcased in a new video that has been released recently.

The new Yuzu emulator video, put together by BSoD Gaming, highlights the emulation improvements for select titles, such as graphics improvements for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, audio rendering improvements for Diablo 3 and more. The video also highlights massive OpenGL and Vulkan performance improvements.

Pokemon Softlocks Fixed, OpenGL and Vulkan Performance improved 25-100%. Fire Emblem Three Houses and Smash Ultimate have their Graphics fixed & HUGE Improvements to the emulators audio renderer for games like Fire Emblem and Diablo 3

The Yuzu's latest version, 409, also brings major fixes for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, fixing all softlocks which prevented the game from being fully playable on PC.

Yuzu 409 Early Access Changes: Pokémon Sword and Shield – all softlocks fixed, running in tall grass fixed, hair salons fixed, animation looping fixed

Zelda Link's Awakening – miniature placing fixed

Toki Tori, FF7, Diablo 3, MEGA39s, A Hat in Time – distorted audio fixed

Team Sonic Racing – physics fixed

Onimusha Warriors, Tales of Vesperia, The Messenger – game logic fixed

Skyrim – audio looping fixed, game progresses further

Oninaki – elevator softlock fixed

All Unreal Engine 4 games – motion jitteriness fixed

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – fighter select jitteriness / flickers fixed

Starlink – softlock fixed, game progresses further

More information on the Yuzu emulator can be found on its Official Website.