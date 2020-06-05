Nintendo Switch Emulator Yuzu Introduces ARB Shaders To Reduce Shader Stuttering and Improve Load Times

The Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu got its Early Access version updated recently with a new feature that promises to improve performance and load times.

As detailed on the emulator's Patreon page, ARB Shaders have been added to Yuzu as an experimental feature. Using the NVIDIA OpenGL backend, ARB Shaders should reduce shader stuttering, which should translate into smoother gameplay and faster load times in 3D intensive games.

If you are using the OpenGL backend on an NVIDIA GPU, you can expect extremely reduced shader stutter, which translates to smoother game play and quicker load times. This change will improve literally every game – but in particular, 3D intensive games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Pokémon Sword and Shield will all greatly benefit. You can still use a shader cache with ARB, but the benefits are marginal. This just goes to show how much of an improvement ARB is!

Yuzu is an extremely remarkable emulator that can run a lot of commercial Nintendo Switch games. The recently released Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is among the games the emulator can run, although with some glitches that are getting fixed in the near future.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is running well in yuzu on release day! There are a few issues, but we are already hard at work fixing them. Check it out in our latest Early Access builds and expect these changes in mainline in the coming days!!!

More information on the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu can be found on its official website. Supporting the developers through Patreon grants access to the Early Access versions of the emulator.