Nintendo Acquires Dynamo Pictures; Renames to Nintendo Pictures and Focuses on ‘Development of Visual Content’

Ule Lopez
Oct 3, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT
Nintendo Dynamo Pictures

Nintendo’s ventures outside of developing video games have led to things like Super Nintendo World over in Japan and the upcoming Super Mario Movie from Illumination. Today, though, they’ve acquired a new studio to support this venture known as Dynamo Pictures. The studio will be renamed shortly after the acquisition. Now, it will be known as Nintendo Pictures.

According to a thread on ResetEra, Nintendo Pictures has a mission; to focus on the “development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IPs." This includes CG animation, and when you peek at Dynamo’s portfolio, they’ve provided some assistance on many video games since 1999. These include Persona 5, The King of Fighters XIV, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Metroid: Other M, for example.

You can view a tweet about Nintendo’s acquisition below.

What’s interesting about this is that Dynamo supposedly has a motion-capture studio, which could speak to why they’ve been involved with so many video games in the past 23 years. Dynamo isn’t a stranger to the movies and anime scene, either, as they’ve worked on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and One Piece’s 6th movie.

Nintendo’s acquisition of the studio could very well mean that we could see another Super Mario or Legend of Zelda TV show or something related to those boundaries. The quality of any of those possibilities is yet to be seen, but that’s on Nintendo and Dynamo working together to make things shine.

The acquisition is set to be finalized sometime today and will see Dynamo become fully part of Nintendo. Given Dynamo Pictures’ years of experience, it could be considered a very smart acquisition for the company, but we’ll have to see how this acquisition bears fruit. We’ll continue to update with more information on Nintendo’s business acquisitions and company purchases as they’re released.

