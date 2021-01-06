Super Nintendo World Website Provides a Virtual Tour of Universal’s Mario Theme Park

As we've reported, the long-promised Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal Studios Japan is set to open in February of this year, and a new website lets you take a virtual tour of sorts of the new Mario-flavored playground. The website lets you click on various Super Nintendo World attractions, including the Mario Kart and Yoshi’s Adventures rides, the Toad-themed restaurant, and more. Overall, the site provides one of the clearest impressions yet of what the Nintendo-themed park will actually be like – check out the website here (don’t worry, it’s in English). The first Japanese Super Nintendo World TV ad has also been released.

New Nintendo Direct Possibly Imminent Following Update of the Nintendo Direct Archive

And, since we haven’t posted it yet, here’s Shigeru Miyamoto himself taking a tour of the park…

Need to know more? Here’s a bit more detail about some of Super Nintendo World’s key attractions:

Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge - Race your way to victory! Iconic Mario Kart courses have been brought to life with cutting-edge technology. Challenge enemies with shells! Aim for the finish line with Mario and Peach! The world's first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride will leave you with a rush of adrenaline!

- Race your way to victory! Iconic Mario Kart courses have been brought to life with cutting-edge technology. Challenge enemies with shells! Aim for the finish line with Mario and Peach! The world's first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride will leave you with a rush of adrenaline! Yoshi’s Adventure - Hang on to Yoshi as you search for Captain Toad on a treasure hunt! Get a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that's perfect for the whole family.

- Hang on to Yoshi as you search for Captain Toad on a treasure hunt! Get a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that's perfect for the whole family. Toad’s Café - Indulge in fun gourmet dishes crafted by Chef Toad. Enjoy beautiful views of the Mushroom Kingdom from the windows.

- Indulge in fun gourmet dishes crafted by Chef Toad. Enjoy beautiful views of the Mushroom Kingdom from the windows. Yoshi's Snack Island - This shop specializes in treats for the road. Don't forget stop by after your journey on Yoshi's back!

- This shop specializes in treats for the road. Don't forget stop by after your journey on Yoshi's back! The whole land is your playground - Explore the world of Mario in real life! Super Nintendo World is full of iconic elements straight from Mushroom Kingdom!

Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Japan on February 4. The attraction is also coming Universal Studios resorts in Orlando and elsewhere in the world, although we don’t yet know when those versions of the park will open.