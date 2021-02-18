NINJA GAIDEN Master Collection Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam; Launches on June 10th

During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct broadcast, Koei Tecmo and Team NINJA announced the NINJA GAIDEN Master Collection, coming to multiple platforms on June 10th.

The collection includes NINJA GAIDEN Sigma, NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2, and NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge alongside the most previously released game modes and DLC costumes.

Although announced during Nintendo’s Switch showcase, the collection will also be arriving on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (through Steam). The package will also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via the console’s backward compatibility feature. A set of freshly-released screenshots can be found in the gallery below.

“NINJA GAIDEN is one of the most important and monumental titles for the Team NINJA brand, but we haven't been able to release the series title on current generation platforms, so I am very delighted to be able to release it in this format as a trilogy,” says Yosuke Hayashi, Chief Head of Team NINJA. “If you enjoy challenging action games, we hope you will give it a try.”



















































Head of Team NINJA, Fumihiko Yasuda, added: “NINJA GAIDEN is the origin of Team NINJA's action games, and I hope that not only fans of the series, but also fans of the Nioh series will play these games. I hope that the day will come soon when I can provide information about the next game in the NINJA GAIDEN series, which I’ve been continuously saying that I want to develop, but until then, please play as the ‘super ninja’ Ryu Hayabusa in the NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection.”

The NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection brings the renowned action games to PC and consoles, allowing fans and newcomers alike to experience the tale of “super ninja” Ryu Hayabusa as he battles deadly fiends causing chaos around the world. NINJA GAIDEN Sigma, originally released in 2007, set the standard of high-speed action for the series – introducing dual-wielding weapons, and a Mission Mode alongside its gripping Story Mode. NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2, originally released in 2009, continued Hayabusa’s journey alongside characters Ayane, Rachel, and Momiji, with four difficulty levels testing player’s battle techniques with every heart-stopping fight. The latest entry, NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge, originally released in 2012, upped the challenge with powerful new enemies and fiercely violent depictions, as well as bringing Kasumi into the action, making it the series’ most alluring white-knuckle experience to date.

As said, the bundle will arrive on the aforementioned platforms on June 10, 2021.