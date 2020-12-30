NieR Series Creator Yoko Taro Is Working on Two New Games; One of Them Is Very Unsettling

Yoko Taro, the man behind the Drakengard and NieR series, is currently working on two games together with Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito.

During today's end of the year party 2020 live stream hosted by Famitsu and V-Jump magazine, Yoko Taro himself confirmed that he and Yosuke Saito are currently working on two different games. The first one is said to be a very unsettling game, so much that Yosuke Saito regrets having given the go-ahead. The project was first talked about one year ago, and it hasn't advanced much. They are not even sure what genre the game will be.

The second project the NieR series creator is working on is one that both Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito wanted to do for a very long time. This project has been in discussion earlier than the unsettling game, but no other information has been revealed.

The next entry in the NieR series to be released in 2021 is NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139. The game is a remaster of the original PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 game that will feature visual and gameplay enhancements.

Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata.

Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!

The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses."

Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.

The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata). PlayStation 4 version includes a Dynamic Theme, Avatar Set, and Mini-OST.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches on April 23rd, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.