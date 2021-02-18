NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 PC System Requirements Detailed

The NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 PC system requirements have been revealed today.

As expected, the game will not be particularly demanding, as both minimum and recommended requirements are not exactly high. You can find the full requirements below.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X; Intel® Core™ i5-6400 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon™ R9 270X; NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1280x720

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X; Intel® Core™ i5-6400 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56; NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920x1080



NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will feature new content not seen in the original PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 release, including new weapons that will be introduced via free DLC. For the rest, the game will feature the same emotional story of the original and enhanced gameplay that will make it feel closer to its sequel, NieR Automata.

A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity... NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses." Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23rd.