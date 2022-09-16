Menu
Nextorage Displays Next-Gen PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD With Massive Heatsink, Up To 2 TB & 10 GB/s Speeds

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 16, 2022, 05:41 AM EDT

Nextorage has shown off its next-gen PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD with a massive heatsink and up to a 10 GB/s rated speed at TGS 2022.

Nextorage Comes With A  Huge Heatsink Solution For Its Next-Gen PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs

The Japanese storage manufacturer had a booth set up at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 where they showcased their upcoming technologies including PCIe Gen 5.0 and PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs.

The Nextorage PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 showcased during the event will utilize a standard M.2 form factor but will come in two options, a standard one with a copper film or a high-end variant with a massive heatsink. We have seen manufacturers eyeing both active and passive cooling for the Gen 5.0 SSDs and Nextorage seems to have chosen the latter. The heatsink shown features several fins that extend from the base plate and can take up a good chunk of space within the PC. Nextorage is still in the process of evaluating the final heatsink design so the one pictured at TGS may not be the final look.

As for specs, the Nextorage PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD features sequential read speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 9,500 MB/s. The storage device will initially ship in 2 TB & 1 TB flavors. The 1 TB variant will run at slightly slower 9,500 Read and 8,500 Write speeds. 176-layer NAND flash is used which will explain why the speeds aren't really going for the 10 GB/s+ mark as detailed here.

The company is also prepping up new PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs for existing platforms with up to 4 GB capacities with faster speeds of 7,300 MB/s read, 6,900 MB/s write, and an IOPs rating of up to 1.0 million. These products will not only be aimed at desktop PCs but also at the Sony PlayStation 5 console which is a crucial market for Nextorage given that they are situated right in the heart of Sony's biggest console market.

News Source: GDM

