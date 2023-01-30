Samsung’s Next-Generation Exynos Rumored To Arrive For Galaxy S25, Is Said To Be Mass Produced On The 3nm Process

Samsung has not developed any flagship Exynos chipset for its Galaxy S23 this year, instead choosing to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the remainder of 2023. However, this deal made with Qualcomm is only said to be temporary as behind the closely guarded chip development facilities, Samsung’s work on a next-generation Exynos SoC is slowly being carried on.

No word if Samsung intends to use its first-generation or second-generation 3nm GAA process to mass produce the next Exynos

Though Samsung has suspended the use of Exynos chipsets in its flagship smartphones for now, a report published Joongang implies that the Korean giant will make a comeback of meaningful proportions as the development of the new Exynos for the Galaxy S25 is underway. Details from the report state that the 3nm process will be used to mass produce this unnamed Exynos SoC, but there is some confusion for us at this time.

Samsung announced its first-generation 3nm GAA process back in 2022 and is said to commence production of its second-generation 3nm GAA wafers in 2024. Unfortunately, it is not mentioned if the Galaxy S25’s Exynos will be made on the latest technology or on an older manufacturing process.

To save costs, Samsung might use its first 3nm GAA iteration, but if it wants to get ahead of the likes of Qualcomm, which will likely rely on TSMC, it will obviously have to focus on its second-generation 3nm GAA process. An unnamed Samsung official has said that the company is currently undecided on the new chipset’s launch timeline, but development work on the Galaxy S25 has already started.

“Last year, after the performance problem of the Galaxy S22 broke out, we started a full review of the business. As the timing of the next-generation mobile AP is decided, in some ways, the development of the Galaxy S25 starts ahead of the S24.”

One major concern for Samsung would have been the poor yields of its 3nm GAA process. Fortunately, the company is said to have solved this problem, which suggests that Qualcomm and MediaTek may adopt a dual-sourcing approach again, where it uses both TSMC’s and Samsung’s separate chip technologies, but there is no confirmation at this time. We yearn to see some competition in the smartphone chip division once again, and if Samsung is taking a while to launch a new high-end Exynos, then it might be worth the wait.

News Source: Joongang