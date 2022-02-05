Newegg Shell Shocker Deal: Intel Core i7-12700K For $364 US, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X For $344 US, RX 6900 XT For $1599, RX 6800 XT For $1349

Newegg has some amazing deals currently on Intel CPUs, AMD CPUs, and Radeon RX 6000 series GPU as a part of their Shell Shocker promotion.

Newegg Shell Shocker Deals Feature Phenomenal Prices For Intel Core i7-12700K & AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPUs, RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT GPUs Also Get Promo Prices

The deals include several components including CPUs, GPUs, motherboards, and PC bundles but the most attractive ones that we could find are mentioned below.

The Intel Core i7-12700K Alder Lake CPU at just $364.99 US is an absolute deal from its retail MSRP of $414.99 US. This $50 US price cut for the 12 core chip will get you high multi-threading output & great gaming performance while retaining the unlocked design, allowing you to overclock it beyond 5 GHz. The Intel Core i5-12400 is also on sale for a nominal $11 US price cut at $198.99 US. The Non K chip boasts incredible performance for its price, offering 6 Golden Cove cores & the best in class gaming & efficiency.

AMD CPUs are also listed in the sale with the Ryzen 7 5800X going for $344.99 US, a $95 US price cut. The CPU is regarded as the best Ryzen chip for gamers and those 8 cores along with 16 threads ensure great multi-threading performance. The flagship AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is also on sale at $679, a $120 US price cut from its retail MSRP of $799 US.

Moving over to GPUs, the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula is listed for $1599.99 US, a $300 US price cut from its retail MSRP of $1899.99 US while the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom OC Gaming D is listed for $1349.99 US, a $50 US price cut from its retail MSRP of $1399.99 US. ASRock 6900 XT OC Formula is one of the best Navi 21 XTXH based overclocking graphics cards and packs a lot of gaming performance in a superb cooling package. There are also deals on several DDR4, SSD, and PSU components that you can check out over here!