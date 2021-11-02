New World Trading Temporarily Disabled due to New Exploit

A new gold duplication exploit was identified yesterday by Amazon Games, leading the developers of New World to temporarily shut down all forms of trading in the MMORPG. That includes both the Trading Post (the game's auction house, essentially) and direct trading between players.

A patch should be forthcoming, with more information expected to be shared by Amazon Games in the next few hours.

We are aware of a possible gold duplication exploit that has been circling and we are temporarily disabling all forms of wealth transfer between players (ie. sending currency, guild treasury, trading post, player to player trading). Any player that has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against. Once the gold duplication exploit has been investigated and we are ready to turn on wealth transfer again, we will update this post. [...] Thank you for bringing this gold duplication exploit to our attention. Please do not take advantage of this; we will take the gains back and penalize those involved. This is a temporary exploit that only occurs with the economy control in place that we are correcting. [...] We’ve identified an exploit and will be banning individuals who were using it. We will have trades off for tonight while we work through and test a fix for the problem. A patch for this issue will be released as soon as possible. We will have another update in the morning Pacific time.

This isn't the first exploit suffered by New World so far, though Amazon did manage to patch the previous issues, which led to the reactivation of character transfers between servers. At last, players are now able to reunite with their friends wherever they are located, following the huge queues caused by the massive popularity at launch.

