New Windows 11 Preview Build 25131 Is Out for Dev Channel Insiders

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131 for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This week's Preview Build includes a number of fixes, two new known issues, and an update to the Microsoft Store (Version 22205.1401.3.0). This update brings native Arm64 support and improved Android apps support for the pop-pup store experience.

The Windows development also said that it will now start releasing SDKs for new Dev Channel builds again. You can download these from this link.

Fixes coming with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131

[General] Fixed an issue causing some Insider PCs with certain AMD processors to bugcheck and roll back when attempting to upgrade to last week’s flight. This issue is also believed to be the cause of some Insiders experiencing a bugcheck after enabling SVM in the bios on their PCs in the last build.

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders with secondary accounts on their PC to not be able to upgrade to the latest builds. [File Explorer] The new folder icon used in the command bar should be consistent with the one used in the context menu now.

Fixed an issue which could lead to File Explorer hanging when browsing folders with lots of .mkv files.

Fixed an issue which was causing searching from Home to not return any results sometimes from the Open or Save dialog (when doing it from File Explorer returned results). [Search] Searching for something like %appdata% should now show a proper folder icon and not just a blank square.

When selecting “Open file location” for a search result, it should now select the file in the folder again now, and not just open the folder. [Settings] Searching for “default” will now return the default apps Settings page as the first result, and not require you to click “show all results” in order to see it.

Fixed an issue where the “Listen to this device” audio option would stop working after a reboot until being unchecked and rechecked.

Narrator will now read out the position of the radio buttons in the Settings > Accessibility > Color filters page to make it easier to navigate. [Other] Hovering over “Do you like what you see?” when using Windows Spotlight on the lock screen should no longer display a shadow which extends to the bottom of the screen.

Fixed an issue which was leading to certain frame rate monitoring applications impacting game performance.

Fixed an issue that could cause rounded corners to unexpectedly become pixelated at certain scale factors.

Windows 11 Preview Build 25131: Known issues

[General] [NEW] Windows Insiders on Surface Pro X devices will hit a black screen attempting to resume from hibernate on this build. You will need to power cycle (long power button shutdown) to get back into the device. It is recommended Insiders on these devices pause flighting until we release a build with this fix.

Windows Insiders on Surface Pro X devices will hit a black screen attempting to resume from hibernate on this build. You will need to power cycle (long power button shutdown) to get back into the device. It is recommended Insiders on these devices pause flighting until we release a build with this fix. [NEW] We’re investigating reports that shutting down via the Start menu isn’t working for some Insiders and is unexpectedly rebooting instead.

We’re investigating reports that shutting down via the Start menu isn’t working for some Insiders and is unexpectedly rebooting instead. Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.