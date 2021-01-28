A new Tomb Raider game is currently in the works at developer Crystal Dynamics, but it’s still far away from being officially announced.

Taking to Twitter, publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics shared that they plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider throughout 2021 with “nostalgic content”, surprises and community features. This tweet was accompanied by a video featuring Tomb Raider game director, Will Kerslake, who revealed that, for Lara’s next adventure, the team aims to unify the timelines of the original Tomb Raider games from the ’90s with the recent reboot trilogy.

“We envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after [the rebooted trilogy], telling stories that build upon both the breadth of Core Design and Crystal Dynamics’ games, looking to unify these timelines,” the game director said in the video. “With Tomb Raider’s extensive history, this is not an easy task, and we ask for patience as we go through the process.”

The original Tomb Raider games were released for the PlayStation (and PC) throughout 1996 and 1998. The recently-released reboot trilogy, including Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was released between 2013 and 2018 across consoles and PC.

