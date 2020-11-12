Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 9.0.2 has been made available for the Nintendo Switch and here’s what it does.

The new update packs various gameplay fixes alongside fixes for fighters, including a fix for an issue where fighters would occasionally warp on the Venom Stage. In addition, the update addresses an issue that forced players to end a battle on stage created in the Stage Builder.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for this new update, as supplied by Nintendo.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 9.0.2 Release Notes (Released November 11, 2020) General Fixed an issue where you could not use the stick to jump while falling after creating an anvil using the down air attack.

Fixed an issue where the gunman from Duck Hunt’s down special and the phantom from Zelda’s down special were not behaving as intended.

Fixed an issue where the initial velocity of Samus’s and Dark Samus’s up special when used on the ground was not behaving as intended.

Fixed an issue where fighters would sometimes warp on the Venom stage.

Fixed an issue where sometimes fighters would pass through landscapes when they were launched on some stages.

Fixed an issue where sometimes you would be forced to end a battle on a stage created in Stage Builder.

Various gameplay fixes.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.