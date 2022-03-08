New State of Play Showcase Announced for March 9th; Show Will Mostly Focus on Games From Japanese Publishers

A new State of Play showcase will air tomorrow, March 9th, Sony confirmed today.

The Japanese company confirmed with a new post on the official PlayStation Blog that the event will stream tomorrow at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern, 11 PM CET. The show will be around 20 minutes long and it will mostly focus on games coming from Japanese publishers.

A new State of Play is upon us! Join us this Wednesday March 9 at 2 PM Pacific / 5 PM Eastern / 11:00 PM CET for new reveals and eye-catching updates for PS5 and PS4 titles. Note: We won’t have any updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware in this broadcast. The show is clocking in around 20 minutes, give or take, with a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we’ll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too.

A March State of Play has been rumored for some time now, and a report shared online yesterday suggested that the event could have been delayed due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia by a couple of weeks.

Four of my usually very reliable sources at Sony and one outside of the company told me last month that a new PlayStation State of Play or Showcase stream has been planned for this week. One of the reasons why I haven't shared this with you before is that some developers who are set to show off their games in the show and even some at PlayStation Studios have asked for the show to be delayed because they don't want to take the spotlight away from the awful stuff happening right now. This has allegedly lead to talks about delaying it a week or two, but at least it sounds like we'll get some very exciting announcements from PlayStation and its partners before the end of March.

This month's State of Play will stream on Twitch and YouTube tomorrow, March 9th.