New Sonic Colors Ultimate Update 2.6 Improves Stability Across All Platforms; Updates the Save-Game System and More

Sonic Colors Ultimate update 2.6 has been deployed across consoles and PC, improving the game’s stability and more.

The release of Sonic Colors Ultimate has been somewhat troublesome with players across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch reporting various issues, including glitches and performance issues across all platforms. Following the game’s troubles launch, developer Blind Squirrel Games and SEGA already released an update for the Switch that addressed some of the reported issues.

Earlier today, a new update was released for all platforms. As said, this update improves the game’s stability across all platforms but also packs various bug fixes alongside audio mix improvements and updates to the save-game system. Down below you’ll find the official release notes for the new update.

Sonic Colors Ultimate Update 2.6 Release Notes Improved stability on all platforms

Updates to the save-game system

Audio mix improvements

Music now loops in credits

Update to “Giving Credit Where Credit’s Due” trophy/achievement description

Switch-specific update Eggman fireworks now appear at end of Terminal Velocity

PC-specific update Fix for issue where Yellow Drill Wisp could not damage Captain Jelly

Various Bug Fixes

Sonic Colors Ultimate is available now globally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox platforms, and PC.