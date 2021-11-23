New Sonic Colors Ultimate Update 2.6 Improves Stability Across All Platforms; Updates the Save-Game System and More
Sonic Colors Ultimate update 2.6 has been deployed across consoles and PC, improving the game’s stability and more.
The release of Sonic Colors Ultimate has been somewhat troublesome with players across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch reporting various issues, including glitches and performance issues across all platforms. Following the game’s troubles launch, developer Blind Squirrel Games and SEGA already released an update for the Switch that addressed some of the reported issues.
Earlier today, a new update was released for all platforms. As said, this update improves the game’s stability across all platforms but also packs various bug fixes alongside audio mix improvements and updates to the save-game system. Down below you’ll find the official release notes for the new update.
Sonic Colors Ultimate Update 2.6 Release Notes
- Improved stability on all platforms
- Updates to the save-game system
- Audio mix improvements
- Music now loops in credits
- Update to “Giving Credit Where Credit’s Due” trophy/achievement description
- Switch-specific update
- Eggman fireworks now appear at end of Terminal Velocity
- PC-specific update
- Fix for issue where Yellow Drill Wisp could not damage Captain Jelly
- Various Bug Fixes
Sonic Colors Ultimate is available now globally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox platforms, and PC.
In Sonic Colours: Ultimate, the evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colourful attractions – but he is powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps”. Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colourful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps, whose mystical powers can be harnessed to grant special abilities - and with their help, and yours, it is a test he'll pass with flying Colours!
