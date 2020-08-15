New Skywind Gameplay Demo Shows ‘Battle at Nchurdamz’

The team working on Skywind, the total conversion mod of 2002's The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind into the engine of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, shared a new gameplay demo seven months after the latest developer diary.

The demo focuses on the 'Battle at Nchurdamz' Fighters Guild quest taking place in the eponymous Dwemer ruin, where the Imperial Larienna Macrina aims to take down the Daedroth Hrelvesuu with the player character's help. Here's the developer update that was included in the YouTube video's description, by the way.

Skywind Mod Made ‘Immense Progress’ as Showcased in New Dev Diary