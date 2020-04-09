New Silent Hill Related Project May Be In The Works, Horror Manga Artist Teases

A new Silent Hill related project may be in the works, judging from some photos that have emerged online today.

Horror manga artist Suehiro Maruo recently shared on his social media profiles, as spotted on the ResetEra forums, two photos which hint at a meeting at Konami regarding the Silent Hill series.

Ys IX Monstrum Nox Is Coming West, Falcom President Suggests

Being a manga artist, Suehiro Maruo may be working on a manga adaptation of the series. Given the rumors that have been circulating regarding a soft reboot of the series, however, there's the chance that he could be involved in any of the games that are supposedly in development. As one of the photos is a reference to the never released Silent Hills, there's also the chance that he may be working on the game that was supposed to be directed by Hideo Kojima. Following his departure from Konami, the project was eventually canceled.

In other news while I'm dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I'll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works. Konami about two years ago reached out to various developers to pitch ideas for two Silent Hill games, one a soft-reboot of the franchise, the other an episodic TellTale/Until Dawn-style game to go alongside the reboot.

Following the rumors regarding the Silent Hill series soft reboot, Konami responded with an official statement denying that these games are in the works.

We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear

With so much contradicting information, there's no way to know if these new Silent Hill games are indeed coming. We will keep you updated as soon as more is said on the matter, so stay tuned for all the latest news.