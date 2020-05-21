New Serious Sam 4 Screenshots Released Alongside Some Serious Gameplay Trailers
After yesterday’s news, a set of new Serious Sam 4 screenshots has been released alongside several gameplay trailers.
Developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming title yesterday. In addition, it was announced that the shooter won’t be arriving on consoles.
Today’s fresh set of screenshots and gameplay trailers, which will provide a glimpse at the game’s visuals, combat, enemies, legion system, weapons, and the game's music.
Check out the gallery and trailers below:
Serious Sam 4 released on PC and Google Stadia this August.
Serious Sam 4 Key Features
HORDES OF INVADERS – The iconic cast of alien invaders returns with some new reinforcements! Fight your way through unbelievable numbers of Mental's minions, including the iconic Headless Kamikaze, Beheaded Rocketeer, Kleer, Scrapjack, Werebull, and Khnum! Square off against brand new enemies and towering monsters like the frantic Processed, repulsive Belcher, the hard-hitting Zealot, and more.
EXPLOSIVE ARSENAL – Armed with a slew of devastating weapons, pick your tool for any situation. Lay waste to Mental's Horde using the powerful double-barreled shotgun, the punishing minigun, the powerful chainsaw launcher, a brand new auto shotgun, and the iconic cannon. Upgrade your toys, and enjoy the violent beauty of the lock-on rocket launcher, and the mighty laser beam of death.
COOPERATIVE MAYHEM – Smash through the action-packed campaign with friends in 4-player online co-op mode! Tackle exciting primary missions and thrilling side quests in modified difficulties for an extra challenge.
LEGION SYSTEM – Serious Sam 4 unleashes some of the biggest moments in the series’ history with the new Legion System and battlefields teeming with thousands of enemies!
