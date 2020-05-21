New Serious Sam 4 Screenshots Released Alongside Some Serious Gameplay Trailers

After yesterday’s news, a set of new Serious Sam 4 screenshots has been released alongside several gameplay trailers.

Developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming title yesterday. In addition, it was announced that the shooter won’t be arriving on consoles.

Today’s fresh set of screenshots and gameplay trailers, which will provide a glimpse at the game’s visuals, combat, enemies, legion system, weapons, and the game's music.

Serious Sam 4 released on PC and Google Stadia this August.