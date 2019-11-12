Announced last month, Roborock S5 Max finally went on sale yesterday. The product is the latest from a stream of similar devices that Xiaomi has been releasing for the past two years. Every new product does something differently and offers something new. The latest Roborock S5 Max seems to have finally worked out the mopping game.

Now, before sharing this introductory double 11 discount on Roborock S5 Max and talking about its features, it has to be said that I have always been slightly partial about Roborock vacuum cleaners (as is quite evident from this existential review I did last year). While I haven't tried any newer iterations, several of our readers who have since bought these vacuum cleaners have confirmed that my obsession was definitely no exception.

Coming back to the latest 2019 Roborock S5 Max, Roborock S5 Max seems to have been engineered with a focus on mopping. While previous generations did offer sweep and mop, S5 Max does a bit more by allowing you to create no-mop and no-go zones for more control over this little robot's activities. As before, Roborock S5 Max is perfect for both hard and carpeted surfaces.

"Engineered for a seamless automated mopping, it has a super-sized water tank, precision water control, virtual no-mop zones, and more," its makers write. "Combined with precision laser mapping, advanced navigation, and intense vacuum suction, it makes spotless floors easier than ever."

Potentially the best thing about this is the tank size. You don't have to fill it for every mopping session as the extra-large water tank size means you can have mopped floors day after day. There are also three levels of water flow to help you tailor mopping for different floors. Roborock S5 Max has a "specialized fan spinning at 1500rpm, channeling its airflow through carefully designed pathways." Apparently this suction process is so strong that it can lift even AA batteries.

On different retailers, the price appears anywhere from $589 to $610 but Gearbest is offering an introductory Double 11 special offer on the just-released Roborock S5 Max smart vacuum cleaner bringing the price down to $439 (first 100 units; note that the promo started yesterday).

Head over to this link (discount is on white color variant) Click on Add to Cart. Go to the cart and click on Proceed to Checkout. Enter coupon code GBROBOROCKMAX in the lower-left corner (you need to be signed in). Proceed to check out and then click on Place Order to be moved to the payment screen.

First 50 units are also getting a free Mi Band 4 with this order. Once this promo code has met its limits, price will still be discounted but at $499 for a few days before resuming to $589.

Here are some of the specs of Roborock S5 Max robot vacuum cleaner

Model: S5 MAX

Accessories Types: Dustbin, Mopping Pad, Rolling Brush, Side Brush, Sweeper, Water Tank, Other Accessories

Function: Mop, Suction, Sweep, Sweep Suction, Vacuum, Wet

Feature: Lightweight, Remote Control, Schedule, Self Charging, Small

Schedule Function: Yes

Self Recharging: Yes

Virtual Wall: Yes

Floor Types: Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Marble Floor, Shag Carpet, Tile Floor, Wood Floor

Dust Box Capacity: 460ml

Water Tank Capacity: 290ml

Suction (pa): 2000Pa

Noise (dB): 60dB

Power (W): 58W

Voltage(V): 14.4V

Product weight: 3.5000 kg

Product size (L x W x H): 35.30 x 35.00 x 9.65 cm / 13.9 x 13.78 x 3.8 inches

Package Contents: Sweeping Robot, Charging Dock, Power Adapter, Mop Rack, Mop, Waterproof Pad, (English, French, German, Italian, Spanish) Manual

Get the 2019 robot vacuum cleaner to do the dirty work for you and do it at a discount. For a comparison, original Roborock took a while before hitting such a discount but then S5 Max is being released during sales season, which could be the reason behind these exclusive discounts.










