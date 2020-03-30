New Resident Evil Game To Be Released In 2021; Will Be Biggest Departure The Series Has Ever Taken – Rumor

A new entry in the Resident Evil series will be released sometime next year, and it will be the biggest departure the series has ever seen to date.

Dusk Golem, who has correctly revealed some information regarding the series before official announcements, revealed today that the next entry in the series will be released in 2021. The game development started in late 2016, and it will have been in development for around 4 years when it will release.

(1/3)Ah what the Hell, I'll tease a bit more about this 2021 RE game & then not talk deeper about it until a bit after RE3 is out. The 2021 RE game started development in late 2016, by the time it releases it'll have been in development for 4-4.5 years (been in dev at the moment — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020

Dusk Golem added that development is very similar to the original Resident Evil 3, but did not specify in what way. The game is going to be announced soon and it will be the biggest departure the series has seen to date, so much that some players will not like it. Internal testing shows it will be a high-quality game, so it will be very interesting how much it will change the series' formula.

(3/3) to the point I expect a lot of people will be pissed off about it when it gets revealed, but they should be open minded. Internal testing and the like show it's high quality game, and I'm quite excited for it. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020

The latest entry in the series is the long-anticipated Resident Evil 3 remake, which will launch later this week. In his review, Nathan highlighted how it's the series' best action-driven entry since Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 3 is the franchise’s best action-driven entry since the glory days of RE4. A beautifully-balanced combination of white-knuckle mayhem and satisfying old-school tension, Resident Evil 3 is compulsively-munchable popcorn entertainment that, unfortunately, disappears all too quickly. If you’re looking for value, there are certainly meatier games out there, but few that will leave you licking your fingers as happily as this one.

