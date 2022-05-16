New PlayStation Plus Launch Library to Include Demon’s Souls Remake, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Spiderman and More

The new PlayStation Plus launch is right behind the corner, and Sony has finally revealed all the games that will be available at launch as well as some additional details on the improvements for PlayStation and PSP games.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 catalog looks quite rich, featuring plenty of high-profile games like the Demon's Souls remake, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Marvel's Spiderman, Bloodborne, Death Stranding Director's Cut and others. Among the third-party titles will be Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

PlayStation Studios Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

| Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

| Guerrilla Games, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

|Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

|Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4 Third Party-Partners Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

| Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

The new PlayStation Plus classic games catalog won't be as rich, but it will feature plenty of great games like the first two entries in the Ape Escape series, the original Syphon Filter, and others. Interestingly enough, select games will have improved frame rates, higher resolution and a new user interface with new options. Additionally, those who have purchased the digital versions of games will be able to play them on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 without having to purchase them again or be subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Some of these classic titles will also be available for purchase separately.

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members will have a selection of popular classic games to play, with some titles that will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions. For select original PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also enjoy a new user interface with menus that allow you to save your game at any time, or even rewind the game if you want a do-over. Also, players who have previously purchased the digital version of games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5. When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title. Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase.

For more information on the PlayStation 3 catalog, time-limited trials, and how new games will be added to the new PlayStation Plus service, you can head over to the official PlayStation Blog.