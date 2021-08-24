New PlayStation 5 High Resolution Die Shots Showcase the Console’s SoC in Great Detail

New PlayStation 5 high-resolution die shots have been shared online, showcasing the console's Oberon SoC in great detail.

The new shots, which can be found below, have been shared by Fritzchens Fritz, who also provided the very first die shots earlier this year.

The PlayStation 5 Oberon SoC features an eight-core Zen 2 CPU running at 3.5 GHz (variable frequency), and a custom 10.28 TFLOPS RDNA 2 GPU with 36 Compute Units running at 2.23 GHz (variable frequency) with hardware raytracing support. Being in the console's first year, we obviously haven't yet seen everything it can do, but some games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have shown a glimpse of how future games will look and run on the console.

Through outstanding storytelling, exquisite visuals, and gripping gameplay, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart proves to be an engaging, fun, funny, and thoroughly enjoyable return to the series. It also offers the introduction to two brand new characters that could arguably be the protagonists of their own spin-off, or at least return to future entries in the series. For fans and new players alike, this is a game I would recommend for everybody and a true showing of the sort of titles we should expect for the new generation.

The PlayStation 5 is now available worldwide as a Standard and Digital Edition.