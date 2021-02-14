First PS5 Die Shot Posted Online; Here’s the Console’s SoC
The very first PS5 die shot was posted online about an hour ago by Twitter user @FritzchensFritz, who specializes in taking close-ups (including infrared shots) of high-end chipsets.
One thing that's abundantly clear from the PS5 die shot is how caches are separate, which means the PlayStation 5 features no Infinity Cache, despite speculations of the contrary. AMD introduced Infinity Cache on its RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6000 GPUs; it's an 'all-new cache level' of 128MB whose purpose is to enable high bandwidth performance at low power and low latency, acting as a bandwidth multiplier, delivering up to 3.25x the effective bandwidth of 256-bit 16GB GDDR6 memory. The cache is seen by the graphics core as a whole, capturing temporal re-use and enabling near-instantaneous access to data.
As a reminder, below you'll find the official specs of the PlayStation 5 console. Sony's next-generation hardware had the best launch ever for a PlayStation platform, the company said recently, though analyst firm Ampere Analysis believes it is on par with PlayStation 4 thus far.
|PlayStation 5 Specs
|CPU (Zen 2)
|8 Cores @ 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
|GPU (custom RDNA 2)
|10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency) with hardware raytracing support
|System Memory/Interface
|16GB GDDR6/256-bit
|Memory Bandwidth
|448GB/s
|Internal Storage
|Custom 825GB SSD
|I/O Throughput
|5.5GB/s (Raw), 8-9GB/s (Compressed with Kraken)
|Expandable Storage
|NVMe SSD Slot supporting M.1 or M.2
|External Storage
|USB HDD Support (for PS4 games)
|Optical Drive (optional)
|4K UHD Blu-ray Drive (up to 100GB disc)
|Audio
|Custom 'Tempest' 3D Audio Engine, supporting hundreds of simultaneous sources
