New OnePlus Teaser Suggests the OnePlus Buds Will be Priced Under $100

OnePlus previously confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Buds alongside the company's upcoming budget Nord. The company's truly wireless earbuds will probably offer premium quality but there will not be any wireless charging part of the mix. Moreover, we're hearing that the price of the OnePlus Buds will be less than $100.

OnePlus Buds to Feature a Price Tag Under $100 as Hinted by the Company in an Instagram Video

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Buds tomorrow. OnePlus Nord is said to feature a price tag less than $500 and the earbuds are now coined to feature a price under $100. In a brief video shared on Instagram, OnePlus showcased the sound quality of its upcoming earbuds. The video highlights a strong bass and "soaring highs." While it is too early to make conclusions regarding the earbuds, we can't wait for the reviews to arrive.

OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Feature a 90Hz Display with 12GB of RAM and Google Phone App

However, the video's caption is where the company hints at the price of the OnePlus Buds. The caption reads "XX.XX" which clearly depicts that the price will be within two digits. While it tells us that the price will be under $100, the company can potentially price it at $99.99. However, there is always a possibility that the price could be lower since there is no wireless charging.

The OnePlus Buds have received its fair share of leaks over the past few weeks. The buds are said to feature Warp Charging that can provide power for 10 hours in just 10 minutes. However, we're also excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord, a budget smartphone with a budget price. Since we're talking about OnePlus, it used to be a flagship killer before it announced its OnePlus 8 devices. Now, it will be exciting to see what the company will bring forward when we talk about the budget category.

Do stick around with us for we will be covering the event extensively. Also, share your thoughts on the OnePlus Buds in the comments section below.