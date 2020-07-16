OnePlus Buds Will Make Use of Warp Charge Tech to Deliver 10 Hours of Power in 10 Minutes

OnePlus Buds will be unveiled alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord and we're all very excited about it. We want to see what the company has in store this for its budget device as well as the truly wireless earbuds. The latest news sheds light on the OnePlus Buds' charging capabilities, suggesting that it will use Warp Charge to get 10 hours of power in just 10 minutes.

OnePlus Buds to Receive Warp Charge Tech With Super Fast Charging Speeds, But No Wireless Charging

According to the latest interview, OnePlus' project manager Jay Liu confirmed to TechRadar that the OnePlus Buds will feature Warp Charge technology to charge the wireless earbuds super fast. This is the same technology that the company uses in its OnePlus devices and potentially it will be tailored for the earbuds' battery capacity.

Warp Charge charges your OnePlus smartphones super fast and being a proud owner of one, the speed amazes me. When asked, Liu says that the OnePlus Buds will be able to gather up to 10 hours' worth of power in just 10 minutes. This is really fast when you compare it to other wireless earbuds manufacturers. Apple's AirPods gets 5 hours of power when plugged in for 15 minutes. Google's Pixel Buds are capable of providing 2-hour long power with 10 minutes of charging.

Liu also stated that users will not get the same rates and numbers as you would get on OnePlus smartphones. However, OnePlus Buds will charge at this speed using any charger that supplies power more than 10W. The charging speeds will max out at 5V 1.5A to keep the 430mAh battery case safe. Take note that there is no wireless charging part of the mix because that would just add to the cost. I personally wouldn't mind wireless charging as long as the wired charging is as fast as the company states it is.

That's all there is to it, folks. How do you like the Warp Charge addition? Let us know in the comments.