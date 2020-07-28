New NVIDIA Geforce 451.85 HotFix Driver Addresses Some Issues Within Various Games, Including Death Stranding, Forza and Shadow of the Tomb Raider

A new NVIDIA Geforce 451.85 HotFix driver has been released which addresses some issues with Death Stranding on PC, Forza Motorsport 7, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The hotfix driver is based on NVIDIA’s Game Ready Driver 451.67 (released earlier this month) and addresses an issue within Shadow of the Tomb Raider that caused the game to crash when launched with Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.

In addition, the driver addresses some stuttering issues in Forza Motorsport 7 after having raced a few laps.

According to the release notes, NVIDIA’s hotfix also fixes texture corruption in Death Stranding on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs.

Last but not least, the new Geforce 451.85 hotfix driver adds support for Samsung's 27″ Odyssey G7 QLED Curved gaming monitor.

We’ve included the release notes, as supplied by NVIDIA, down below:

NVIDIA Geforce 451.85 HotFix Driver Release Notes [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched with Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.

[Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs

NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs with invalid timings

Some games may exhibit random freezes that lasts for a few seconds during gameplay.

Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is active

[Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps

[G-Sync Compatible] Adds support for the Samsung 27″ Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

The NVIDIA Geforce 451.85 HotFix Driver can be downloaded through NVIDIA’s official support page right here.