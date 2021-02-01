New Nintendo Switch Model Isn’t Getting Announced “Anytime Soon”

Nintendo is not planning to announce a new Nintendo Switch model anytime soon.

In the Q&A session that followed the latest financial earnings release, as reported by Takahashi Mochizuki, Nintendo confirmed that they are not planning to make an announcement anytime soon, also considering more Switch bundles are on the way in February and March.

Q: new model this year?

A: not planning to make an annoucement anytime soon as we have Mario ver in Feb, MH ver in Mar. Hint: Nintendo chief last year said not planning to release new model in 2020. Today's was just "not anytime soon." So, that means...?https://t.co/MQkwskXYrn — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) February 1, 2021

The change in wording over last year seems to suggest that a new Nintendo Switch mode could be getting announced this year. The Nintendo Switch Lite released in the second half of 2019, so there's still the chance that the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro model will be released in 2021.

At this point, it's almost certain that a new Nintendo Switch model is in the works. Datamined information from last month revealed that the new model will feature an upgraded display and will be powered by the Mariko SoC.

Nintendo actually is working on a new model with upgraded display stuff and has been for ~1.5-2 years. I personally believe it's 4K given the signs I'm seeing in the firmware, but that's not confirmed yet and could be wrong. The new hardware is codenamed Aula, it's using a Mariko SoC. There's a bunch of references to it in code (atmosphere supports the new display already in theory). Aula explicitly supports handheld mode. It is not docked only; that's calcio, which seems like it's for internal only/never releasing since Calcio has no gamecard slot and no battery.

The new Nintendo Switch model has yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.