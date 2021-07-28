Alongside the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S, a new update for the game has been released across PC and consoles, allowing cross-play/save between PC and console, and greatly improving performance.

The latest Flight Simulator installment is now available globally on PC and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, and Asobo Studio has rolled out a new major update across all platforms. In addition to significant performance improvements, the new update makes the game more accessible for new players. You’ll find the full release notes for this new update at the bottom of this post.

Yesterday, we already covered a comparison video highlighting the impressive quality of the Series S version of the game, and today we have another graphics and performance comparison video. Courtesy of YouTube tech channel “ElAnalistaDeBits”, this new video compares the game’s visuals and framerates on the next-gen consoles and PC. Although the game’s framerate is locked to 30FPS on both Xbox Series X and S, it can be unlocked by using a VRR-compatible display.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most demanding titles to date, but impressively, Xbox Series X visual settings are close to the highest PC settings with the draw distance being the same on Microsoft’s topline console. Interestingly, as far as loading times go on consoles, the game loads faster on the Series X when starting the game, but the Series S appears to load the sim almost twice as fast when starting a flight. According to “ElAnalistaDeBits”, this is most likely due to the higher settings of the Xbox Series X and higher graphics load.

Some impressing porting from Asobo right there. Now on to the full patch notes.