Microsoft Flight Simulator New Comparison Videos Highlight Impressive Quality of the Xbox Series S Version

New Microsoft Flight Simulator comparison videos have been shared online, highlighting the impressive quality of the Xbox Series S version of the game.

The first new video, which has been shared on YouTube by IGN, compares the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions in a variety of different situations. While the lower resolution is clearly noticeable, the Xbox Series S looks quite good, especially considering the console's lower specs compared to the Series X.

The second video, shared by ObsidianAnt, compares the Microsoft Flight Simulator performance between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions as well as a flight to London. Like in the other comparison, the Xbox Series X obviously comes out on top, but the Xbox Series S manages to hold its own.

Microsoft Flight Simulator launched last year on PC worldwide, and finally made its debut today on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game is one of the most spectacular games ever released, as highlighted by Chris in his review.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a marvelous use of technology to create one of the most wonderful and spectacular looking games I've ever played. Never a proponent of realism, it simply works here thanks to thousands of handcrafted buildings, as well as certain exceptionally detailed cities, planes and airports, giving you something that is a sheer joy to explore. This attention to detail expands to the controls of the planes, though Asobo ensured it's accessible through easy to use Xbox controller functions. Once you're past the learning curve and the full functions of the planes are at your disposal, there's little that can be said other than this as close to perfect as could be hoped. There are some very slight issues, such as long loading times - expected due to what is being loaded - but every square inch of the Earth is accessible and it's always worth the wait, particularly thanks to the number of options at your disposal. There's no doubt in my mind that this will be a platform that will last long into the future.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S worldwide.