New M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Features a Smaller Heatsink Due to Limited Substrate Supply

Apple announced the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models recently with upgraded internals and an identical design to its predecessor. According to a teardown, the new MacBook Pro models feature a comparatively smaller heatsink which could have an impact on the machine's thermal efficiency. Scroll down to read more details on the impacts it could have on the performance of the machines.

M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models features a smaller heatsink due to four slimmer memory modules

iFixit states that the new thermal architecture in the new MacBook Pro models is due to a smaller footprint of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The latest M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models come with four smaller memory modules in contrast to two large modules on the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro. Despite the fact that the dies on the M2 Pro and M2 Max are physically larger than the previous chips, the overall footprint is smaller. This gives room for the heatsink to be smaller than the one on the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models.

M1 Pro Logic board on the top with larger heatsink (Image Credits: iFixit)

At this point, we are not familiar if the smaller heatsink on the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models has an impact on the thermal efficiency of the machines. According to iFixit, the smaller heatsink on the new MacBook Pro models is due to supply chain issues. The reason Apple used four slimmer memory modules is to save on materials.

ABF substrates were in very short supply when Apple made the design choice. By using four smaller modules rather than two larger ones, they can decrease routing complexity within the substrate from the memory to the SoC, leading to fewer layers on the substrate. This allows them to stretch the limited substrate supply further.

The SoC is mounted on a substrate and four smaller modules allowed Apple to use smaller substrates to reduce complexity. Chief analyst at SemiAnalysis told iFixit that using four smaller modules allowed Apple to reduce routing complexity. While the new chips deliver enhanced computing and graphics performance, it remains to be seen how the chip architecture corresponds to thermal efficiency. Apple might have made some compromises to keep the cost of the new MacBook Pro models at bay.

We will share more details on the subject, so be sure to stick around. Also, let us know in the comments if your M2 Pro or M2 Max MacBook Pro models are having thermal issues.