New iPads and Macs Could Launch in October Through Press Releases Rather Than an Actual Event

Unlike the iPhone 14 event, Apple may have different plans for its upcoming iPads and Macs, releasing both product lines through press releases instead of hosting actual keynotes.

Updated MacBook Pro Models May Not Feature a 3nm M2 Pro or M2 Max After All

Apple still has plenty of product releases to go before 2022 draws to a close, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that the following will materialize in the coming weeks.

“I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Apple’s remaining product releases for 2022. Here’s what I believe is still highly likely to launch before the calendar turns into 2023: M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros”

Strange enough, Gurman’s Power On newsletter did not specify a low-cost iPad 10 launch, and since we have been hearing quite a lot about it, we figured that it would be included in the reporter’s list. What is also interesting about this prediction is that instead of a physical event, the unveilings will be made official through press releases.

This approach can mean that the chips powering the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which will be the M2 Pro and M2 Max, may not be mass produced on TSMC’s 3nm architecture as previously reported, but on the 5nm process instead.

“It seems unlikely. Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote.”

As for the iPad Pro models, they will likely ship with the same M2 SoC that fuels the redesigned MacBook Air, though the lack of an aesthetic change from the upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch models may mean that customers will keep their M1 iPad Pro until a more compelling update graces their path in the future.

With less than a week to go for October to kick off, we will see what Apple’s plans truly are, so stay tuned.