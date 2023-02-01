New HomePod Comes With a Plethora of Upgrades But it Will Still Put a Stain on Wooden Surfaces

Reviews have shown that Apple's new HomePod delivers the same great sound quality in the same neat package as the original. While the company has implemented various new hardware and software additions, the new full-size HomePod will still stain your wooden consoles and tables. The issue was also present in the original 2018 HomePod and while not as noticeable, the new smart speaker from Apple will put a white mark on wooden surfaces.

Despite various improvements in design, the new HomePod will still put a stain ring on your table

As noted by Marques in his latest YouTube video, the issue is brought down from the original model but to a lesser extent. The YouTuber showed a side-by-side comparison of the stain left by the white HomePod. It can be seen that the new model does leave a stain but not as much as the older model. The latest model took longer than the original HomePod and left a stain that was not as visible as the 2018 HomePod.

Apple acknowledged the issue back in 2018 and stated in a support document that the vibration-damping silicon base on speakers can leave a mild mark on wooden surfaces. The company explains that the issue is the by-product of oils diffusing between the wooden surface and the silicon base. However, the company has not yet updated the support document to include the second-generation HomePod. Additionally, the issue is only present on the full-size HomePod. If you have the HomePod mini, your wooden tables are safe.

It is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-damping silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces. The marks can be caused by oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface, and will often go away after several days when the speaker is removed from the wooden surface. If not, wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth may remove the marks. If marks persist, clean the surface with the furniture manufacturer's recommended cleaning process. If you’re concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface.

Apart from this, the HomePod has received positive reviews from the tech community, highlighting the excellent sound quality and smart Home features. In our view, Siri needs to beef up to take advantage of the new technology and could perform better. Compared to the likes of Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, Siri falls behind in terms of functionality and context. While this is a debate for another day, we will keep you guys posted on the latest, so do stick around for more.

Did you experience stains on wooden surfaces after setting up your HomePod? Let us know in the comments.