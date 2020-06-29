New Death Stranding Project Could Be Hideo Kojima’s Next Game

The next game by Hideo Kojima and his development team could be another project set in the Death Stranding universe.

A few days ago, the legendary game designer shared on Twitter that he is designing his next game, talking with character artist Yoji Shinkawa about the world, characters' backgrounds, and so on. In a following tweet, Kojima shared a concept image of a vehicle which features the Bridges logo, as spotted by some eagle-eyed fans.

A new Death Stranding game wouldn't be a huge surprise, as the game managed to become moderately successful, despite it being rather controversial. Actor Norman Reedus, who plays main character Sam Bridges, also teased that more Death Stranding stuff could be coming in the future, as he was talking with Kojima about it back in March.

Death Stranding has been originally released on PlayStation 4 last November. The game will launch on PC on July 14th, complete with a new Photo Mode and Half-Life themed exclusive content. The full system requirements have also been revealed, and running the game at 1080p, 60 FPS will not require a particularly powerful machine.

Minimum (720p, 30fps) OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible Recommended (1080p, 30fps) OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps Recommended (1080p, 60fps) OS: WIndows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4. The game will release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14th.