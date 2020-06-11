Death Stranding PC Requirements and New Super-Detailed Screens Revealed
Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding arrives on PC next month, and now thanks to PCGamer, we finally know what kind of rig you’ll need to run the game. The requirements aren’t too steep, although we only have minimum and 30fps/60fps recommended specs at the moment – it will be interesting to see what you need to really max out the game at 4K. Speaking of which, before we get to the specs, check out some new super-detail 4K-ish screens (the dimensions are a little weird) below. Click the images for full resolution.
And here are those PC requirements:
Minimum (720p, 30fps)
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB
- DirectX 12
- HDD: 80GB
- Sound cards: DirectX compatible
Recommended (1080p, 30fps)
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB
- DirectX 12
- HDD: 80GB
- Sound cards: DirectX compatible
- Recommended 60fps
Recommended (1080p, 60fps)
- OS: WIndows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX 12
- HDD: 80GB
- Sound cards: DirectX compatible
Interesting that Death Stranding apparently takes up 80GB on PC – the game’s only around 55GB on PS4. Presumably, Kojima Productions has really be bumping up the quality of assets. In addition to higher-resolution visuals, the PC version of Death Stranding will include new features like a photo mode, and some Half-Life-themed crossover content if you buy on Steam. Here’s some details on the game’s pre-order bonuses and special editions.
Death Stranding is available now on PS4. The game hikes onto PC on July 14. Anybody out there who held out on the PS4 version planning to give Death Stranding a try on PC?
Products mentioned in this post
USD 235.99
USD 129.99
USD 339.91
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter