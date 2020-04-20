New Limited-Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Headset Collection Announced by SteelSeries; Also Works on Xbox Series X

SteelSeries has announced its new limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 headset collection, including two new editions of the Arctis 1 Wireless and three new Arctis Pro accessory kits.

Remember SteelSeries’ world’s first USB-C wireless headset, the Arctis 1 Wireless, that we reviewed last year? Well, this outstanding 4-in-1 headset is receiving two limited Cyberpunk 2077-themed editions.

Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition

The first new Arctis 1 headset is the Johnny Silverhand Edition for Xbox owners. Like the original Arctis 1 Wireless, this new edition features USB-C connectivity, but also comes with a new dongle featuring a switch that allows users to swap between Xbox One and other USB-enabled platforms. Another interesting tidbit is that Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox will also work on the upcoming Xbox Series X, thereby again confirming that Microsoft’s new console will support wireless audio and voice chat over USB.









The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition will be available in limited quantities for $109.99 at Best Buy and SteelSeries.com. The non-branded version of the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox will be available later this spring.

Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition

The second new Arctis 1 headset is the Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition, which is inspired by the in-game ability to see the Net overlaid in the real world.

The Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition will be available in limited quantities for $109.99 at GameStop and SteelSeries.com.

In addition to the two new headsets, SteelSeries is releasing three Cyberpunk 2077 accessory packs for the Arctis Pro headsets featuring designs inspired by three major corporations of Night City – Arasaka, Militech and Kang Tao. The packs feature a Cyberpunk 2077 ski-goggle headband and two new magnetic earplates. They are compatible with the Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro + GameDAC and Arctis Pro Wireless.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Arctis Pro Accessory Packs will be available in limited quantities for $34.99 exclusively at SteelSeries.com.

Please visit the SteelSeries official Cyberpunk 2077 x SteelSeries page for more information.