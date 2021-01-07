Cyberpunk 2077 already has plenty of mods available, and managing them can be quite a hassle. The new Cyberpunk 2077 Vertex mod adds support for Nexus Mods’ integrated mod manager.

Ever since the release of CD Projekt Red’s hit title, the modding community has been releasing modifications for the PC version of the game. To date, the modding portal Nexus Mods spawns over 580 mods for the game, and while you surely won’t be using all of them, there are plenty of mods out there that deserved to be used, including the new third-person camera mod and the highly-desired minimap mod.

Monster Hunter Rise to Feature Monster Riding Mechanics – Rumor

Managing various mods, however, especially when playing more games, can be quite a nuisance. In comes Nexus Mod’s own open-source mod manager ‘Vertex’, which offers multi-game support and close integration with the mods from the modding site.

Featuring a fully-customizable interface, Vertex packs a built-in auto-sorting system in order to manage the load order of mods and resolve conflicts between individual mods. In addition, the mod manager offers independent mod profiles, enabling users to easily use a combination of mods for a particular playthrough.

Those interested can download the Cyberpunk 2077 Vertex support mod through here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One. The game is also playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through the console’s backward compatibility feature. A proper next-gen version is slated for a release later this year.